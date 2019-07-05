ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in the head in St. Louis’ JeffVanderLou neighborhood Thursday night.
The victim was in the area of Glasgow and Dr. Martin Luther King when he was shot around 10 p.m. A second victim was found at the location shot in the leg.
The man shot in the head was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The victim who was shot in the leg was conscious and breathing.
No other information has been released.
