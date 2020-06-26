KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and another showed up to the Ferguson Police Department following a late-night double shooting in Kinloch.
St. Louis County police said two people were shot in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said one shooting victim, described as a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim showed up at the Ferguson Police Department on South Florissant Road and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
