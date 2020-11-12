JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in Jennings and another was injured after someone shot at the house the men were in Thursday night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department officers say six people were inside a home in the 2400 block of Akins Drive around 8 p.m. when someone shot at the house from the outside several times. Police said a man was hit at least once and was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Another man who was in the house then showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Two women were in there and suffered minor injuries, but their injuries aren't believed to be from gunshots. One of the women was taken to a hospital for treatment.
All the adults are believed to be in their mid-20s.
Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.