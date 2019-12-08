FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed Saturday after his vehicle overturned on a Franklin County road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Joshua Duncan was travelling northbound on Maupin Road in Lonedell in Franklin County. Police said he drove off the right side of the road and the car overturned. He was ejected from the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser and then the car struck a tree.
Duncan was pronounced dead on the scene.
He was 36 years old.
