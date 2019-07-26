Jefferson Co. (KMOV.com) - A man was kill during a crash in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
David Messer, 39, reportedly drove off Route P north of Mapaville Hematite Road and hit a steel fence around 6 a.m. He was driving a 2005 GMC Van at the time of the crash.
Messer, of Farmington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Messer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
