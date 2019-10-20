ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- Officials said a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. near North 13th Street and Clinton near the Bristol Place Townhomes. A man was shot in his torso and taken to an area hospital where he later died, officials said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Chief Jon Hayden said the shooting stemmed from a failed traffic stop after the driver sped away from two officers near St. Louis Ave and N. Florissant. Police said the man ran out of his car after he crashed into two poles half a mile from the scene.
The officer then reportedly attempted to tase the suspect after the man refused to take his hands out of his pocket. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.
One of the officers then fired several shots at the suspect, striking him in his torso.
Witnesses told News 4 they heard at least six gunshots ring out. No officers were injured during the shooting.
A loaded 9mm gun was found at the scene and two different types of narcotics were found inside the crashed car, police said.
Hayden said the 39-year-old officer who fired the shots has been on the force for 13 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The officer's 28-year-old partner was also on scene during the incident. He has been on the force for three years.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.