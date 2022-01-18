Man killed after pointing BB pistol at officers, Illinois police say

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by officers following an altercation at a gas station in Madison County Tuesday.
Just before 2 a.m., a woman working at a BP gas station on Wood River Ave and Edwardsville Road was closing the business when she saw a man with a gun. After noticing police in the Jack in the Box parking lot across the street, she alerted them to the suspect.
The officer began searching for the man, but he ran off. Moments later, a woman called 911 to report an armed man on her porch. The description of this man matched the details given to police by the gas station worker.
Police said the man later returned to the gas station.
Two officers approached the suspect who was sitting down next to a backpack and space heater. As they got closer, the man pulled out what appeared to be a gun. Detectives said multiple shots were fired but no officers were injured.
The wounded man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he later died.
The Illinois State Police Department later said the apparent gun the suspect had was a black, metal BB pistol.
The officers involved in the shooting are from East Alton and Wood River police departments. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said this is a rare event.
"The scene is under control, this is not something that happens every day in this neighborhood," Wells said. "This is just an unfortunate contact with an individual that doesn't happen that often around here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.