NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in north St. Louis Monday night.
Officers arrived to the area of Riverview and Switzer just before 11 p.m. for a report of an accident. Once they arrived, they found 27-year-old Staveion Durham shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man injured from the crash.
Police learned Durham and the 25-year-old got into a shootout with an unidentified man who they had got into an accident with.
Both men were taken to the hospital. Durham was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.