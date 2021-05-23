RED BUD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after being shot during an officer-involved shooting in Randolph County early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Route 3 near Clarence Drive in the city limits of Red Bud, Illinois. Officials said a man exchanged gunfire with two Red Bud police officers, striking one. During the incident, a second officer fired back at the unidentified man, killing him.
The wounded officer was shot in the calf and he has been discharged from a St. Louis area hospital. The roadway will be closed for several hours while deputies investigate. News 4 crews saw a motorcycle inside the taped of section of the scene.
Limited details surrounding what led up to the shooting has been released. Officials will hold a press conference in Randolph County Monday afternoon to provide an update.
