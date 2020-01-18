FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed early Saturday morning after the car he was driving went off the roadway and overturned in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Vance McMillan was driving eastbound on Interstate 44 when the 2008 Toyota started to skid at the MO 185 exit ramp around 3 a.m. The car then went off the roadway on the left side, struck a tree and overturned.
McMillan was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two passenger were also in the car and suffered injuries.
