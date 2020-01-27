ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 54-year-old man was killed in a north St. Louis crash Sunday evening.
Vince Byers was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala along the 4800 block of Goodfellow when it crashed into a concrete center barrier just before 5:40 p.m. The car then veered into traffic and was hit by a 2008 Dodge Ram.
Byers was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.
The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
