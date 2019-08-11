ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One man was killed after fleeing from police in high speed and crashing in north St. Louis City late Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers observed a subject carrying a pouch over his shoulder and officers believed it contained a weapon. Once the man saw the officers, he walked toward and entered the passenger side of a silver Dodge Charger.
Police said officers approached on foot and asked him to show his hands but he refused.
The driver then sped off the scene as officers were asking him to stop.
A tire deflation device was positioned in the area and was successful in its deployment as the vehicle traveled south on North Florissant, police said.
The vehicle then traveled toward 15th Street and then onto west Cass Ave at high speed. Once officers reached the 3600 block of Cass Ave, the Charger had crashed into a tree and a wall behind it.
Police said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The two passengers, a 26-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
