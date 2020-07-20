ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood overnight.
Officers found a 30-year-old man dead around 2:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Delmar, just blocks away from Forest Park. The man was shot in the head, police said.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
