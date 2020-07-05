ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after he was struck by a car in a north St. Louis neighborhood on Fourth of July.
Police said a man, believed to be between the age of 50 to 60, was walking near Natural Bridge and Kingshighway just before 10 p.m. when a car hit him.
He died at the scene. No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact local police.
