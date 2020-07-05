Investigation generic red kmov

ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after he was struck by a car in a north St. Louis neighborhood on Fourth of July. 

Police said a man, believed to be between the age of 50 to 60, was walking near Natural Bridge and Kingshighway just before 10 p.m. when a car hit him. 

He died at the scene. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information should contact local police.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.