ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Officials have identified a 24-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Friday night.
Around 6 p.m., 24-year-old Jeremy Williams was driving on eastbound Interstate 70 near Union when he lost control of his car and began skidding sideways.
The car slid off the road and struck a highway light pole before it overturned. Williams was ejected from the car.
Police found the 24-year-old nearly 100 feet from his car on the shoulder of the highway. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.
