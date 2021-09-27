ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle Monday morning.
At 11:45 a.m., officers responded to Ridge Ave. and Goodfellow Blvd. and found a vehicle with heavy damage in a vacant lot in the 1400 block of Goodfellow.
A man was found unresponsive after being ejected from a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
No other information was made available.
