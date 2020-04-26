RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An overnight crash in Riverview left a man dead.
Officers arrived to a one-car crash in the 10700 block of Riverview just past midnight Sunday. Police said the driver, 40-year-old Daryl Welch, was speeding when he lost control of his car.
He was ejected from his car.
Accident Reconstruction was called to the scene to investigate.
