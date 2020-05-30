DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was killed after being dragged by a FedEx truck overnight in downtown St. Louis following a night of protests.
The accident happened near N. Broadway and O'Fallon around 3:08 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.
Bystander Jared Arms captured video of the incident. Protesters had blocked off the street with their cars and were seen setting something in the road on fire when the FedEx truck approached. The video captured protesters banging and climbing onto the FedEx truck.
A man, who was seen standing between the truck's two trailers, was dragged by the semi truck just moments later.
News 4 is working to confirm if packages were stolen from the FedEx truck.
Hundreds of protesters marched in the streets overnight in downtown St. Louis to demand justice for George Floyd. Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck while handcuffed.
The truck then drove from the Interstate 70 ramp to North Broadway and Cass where police arrived to investigate further.
Protests in downtown St. Louis #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/7KJp6N5znv— KMOV (@KMOV) May 30, 2020
A spokesperson from FedEx released the following statement regarding the incident:
Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week. We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.
