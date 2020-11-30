ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting suspect led police on a chase after kidnapping his victim in St. Louis late Sunday morning.
Police said an argument between a 23-year-old woman and 34-year-old man in the 2600 block of Burd escalated and the man shot the woman. The suspect then allegedly forced the woman into his vehicle and drove around.
The woman attempted to get out of the suspect’s car when it stopped near Dr. Martin Luther King and Garrison but was unsuccessful. Witnesses contacted officers after seeing the altercation, police said.
Police found the woman shot in the hand in the 900 block of N. Garrison just before 11 a.m. The suspect was also in the area but reportedly drove off when officers tried to speak with him.
The suspect led police on a pursuit, which ended when his car crashed into a fence near Enright and Sarah. The man was taken into custody.
According to police, suspected narcotics and two guns were found during their investigation.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
