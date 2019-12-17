ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was carjacked, kidnapped and shot after his car had problems in the snow Monday night.
According to police, a man stopped his 2008 Pontiac G6 on Kingshighway south of Interstate 70 to check on it because it was having problems in the snow just before 11 p.m. When he got out of the Pontiac, two men wearing masks forced him back inside and demanded he drive toward Shreve.
While the man was driving, the suspects demanded his wallet and phone. The victim then jumped out of the car to escape and was shot by one of the suspects, police said.
The suspects then continued driving away in the Pontiac.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
