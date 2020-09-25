NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after a man was kidnapped by an armed man and ordered to drive to several ATMS in north St. Louis.
Around 7 p.m., a 21-year-old man drove to Lillian and Wren to meet up with a woman. When he got there, he couldn't find her. Moments later, a man approached the victim's 2011 Subaru and pointed his gun at him.
Police said the victim offered him his SUV and wallet but the suspect ordered him to drive to several ATMS to withdraw money instead.
The men then entered a gas station where the 21-year-old was able to alert an employee that he needed help.
Police said the suspect ran out and took off in the victim's Subaru.
No one was injured. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
