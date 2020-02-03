ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was kidnapped from a North City gas station and robbed overnight, according to police.
The 41-year-old man said he went to the side of the suspect’s vehicle at the Mobile Gas Station in the 6000 block of N. Broadway because he thought he knew those inside. When he got to the side of the car, the suspect rolled down a window, pointed a gun at the man and demanded him to get inside.
After the victim got into the car, the suspect drove a short distance and then robbed him of his cell phone, wallet and money, police said.
The victim ran from the car and then contacted police.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.