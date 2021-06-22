SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - What was supposed to be a normal walk Monday morning with his dog turned into an unexpected rescue mission.
Michael Boeckelmann said he spotted a duck at Boathouse Lake in Carondelet Park that was trapped in a fishing line and struggling. He knew he had to help.
“Took the shoes off, took everything out of the pockets, tied her (his dog) to the pole and then jumped in and got her," He recalled.
Boeckelmann told News 4 the water was about waist deep as he tried untangling the fishing line from the duck's foot.
“The line was so tight that you couldn’t break it off yourself, so fortunately from a previous job, I had boxcutters in my car," said Boeckelmann.
Boeckelmann said he then carried the duck to his car.
“She didn’t even put up a fight. That was the amazing part. She wasn’t trying to fly away," said Boeckelmann.
The bigger issue, he said, is the trash thrown in the lake and left in parks is now threatening wildlife.
“People don’t want to pick up," said Boeckelmann.
It's a problem happening across the St. Louis area. St. Louis County Parks and Recreation said there has been an increase in trash found at parks over the last year, coinciding with those rediscovering nature during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marla Edwards knows the struggle. She fishes about four times a week.
“It’s an old fishing line, bags, tree limbs," said Edwards. “When you first come, you catch a bunch of trash and when you get the trash out of the way, and then you can get the fish you want."
The solution to the trash problem, she believes, is simple.
“I think if everybody that’s fishing, you just grab a little bit while you’re out here and throw it away, it’ll make it better for everybody," said Edwards.
