SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man jumped from the second story of a building in South St. Louis to escape a fire which had broken out early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Giles around 3:45 a.m. where the fire had broken out. While battling the fire, they reported one of the building’s occupants had jumped from the second story to escape the fire.
A medic unit has also responded.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
