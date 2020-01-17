ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in Florissant early Friday morning.
Bobby Copass is charged with first-degree arson and assault.
The fire broke out at a home in the area of Lilac Drive and Curtis Court around 3 a.m. Friday. Fire crews from over five departments worked to battle the smoke and flames.
A teen inside the home suffered critical injuries. He was rescued by firefighters.
"It was just very thick, and you really couldn't see much at all like it was just so much smoke," Florissant Fire Battalion Chief Robert Carroll said.
Carroll said the first started in the basement and the teenager was trapped on the first floor. The teen’s parents were home at the time the fire broke out and were the ones to call first responders for help, according to authorities.
"It could have been much worse from early indications there were no smoke detectors in the house so it's fortunate the mother was awakened or awake and found out what was going on," Carroll said.
Police believe Copass knows the victims. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail.
