DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that a man injured himself while making homemade fireworks Saturday morning.
The department said they believed the man was making the fireworks in the 3900 block of East Point Drive around 9:15 a.m. when one exploded.
The man reportedly sustained injuries to his hand and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into if any criminal charges may be filed for creating an explosive device.
No other information has been released.
