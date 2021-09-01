Two people were shot in downtown St. Louis overnight.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was injured in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.
About a block away, two men were shot two weeks ago. Police believe that shooting happened following an argument outside of Reign nightclub.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is ready to work together with ex-state trooper Ron Johnson to help curb the crime downtown St. Louis.
This area falls into one of the concentrated areas of St. Louis police’s summer violence detail, which means increased patrols in the area Wednesday thru Sunday nights. Last week, it was announced that retired State Trooper Ron Johnson partnered with the police department to decrease crime in the area.
News 4 recently learned a nuisance hearing is set for Reign. The nightclub has said they plan to hire extra off-duty officers for security.
