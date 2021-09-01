A man was shot just before midnight in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. News 4's Damon Arnold has a look at the latest incident to occur on this stretch of road.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was injured in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

About a block away, two men were shot two weeks ago. Police believe that shooting happened following an argument outside of Reign nightclub.

This area falls into one of the concentrated areas of St. Louis police’s summer violence detail, which means increased patrols in the area Wednesday thru Sunday nights. Last week, it was announced that retired State Trooper Ron Johnson partnered with the police department to decrease crime in the area.

News 4 recently learned a nuisance hearing is set for Reign. The nightclub has said they plan to hire extra off-duty officers for security.

