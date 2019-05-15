NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was injured during a shooting on westbound Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.
Police received a shooting call shortly after 1 p.m.
When officers arrived at the location near I-70 and Goodfellow, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
A 23-year-old woman was inside the victim's car but was not injured during the shooting.
According to police, the victims were driving along Goodfellow when a silver four-door vehicle drove alongside the passenger side and shot at their vehicle.
The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for about two hours while investigators were at the scene.
No other information has been released.
