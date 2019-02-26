ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in north St. Louis overnight.
A woman told news 4 she had just dropped her friend off after work when she was flagged down in the area of Pope Avenue and West Florissant Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Monday. The woman said she was asked to call 911 because a man in his 50’s was hit by a car that drove off.
The man reportedly sustained a head injury. His condition has not been disclosed.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.