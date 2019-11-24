ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was hit by gunfire after getting caught in crossfire Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis City.
Police said a 41-year-old was driving on Mimika near Lalite in the Walnut Park West neighborhood when he heard gunfire and his car's window was shattered.
The man then saw two vehicles shoot at each other as they sped by him. Police said the man was hit in the shoulder and head.
No other information was released.
