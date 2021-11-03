ST. CHARLES CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man trying to stop his car from being stolen was hurt Wednesday morning in St. Charles.
This happened near the Bass Pro Drive off Interstate 70. A nearyby hotel employee said the car owner tried holding onto the car and dragged while the suspect took off. The victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown.
