MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Lincoln County grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of his brother-in-law in a shooting on the Fourth of July in 2019.
Russell Woods was indicted on second-degree murder for shooting Brian Fredde to death over an argument about a wood pile. Initially, it was reported that Woods acted in self-defence but the Lincoln County prosecutor said that information was premature.
Prosecutors said they helped guide of five-month long investigation that concluded when they interviewed Woods in November 2019.
Once Woods was indicted by the grand jury on Jan. 3, 2020, a sealed arrest warrant was issued. However, someone leaked the information about the warrant to Woods’ attorney which forced prosecutors to negotiate his surrender, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.
Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood’s office worked with the defense counsel and Judge Patrick Flynn and the suspect surrendered himself to the St. Charles County Jail on Jan. 21.
Fredde was found dead from a single shot to his chest in the 400 block of Hills Street in Moscow Mills.
“The family of Brian Fredde deserved to know that a complete, professional and exhaustive investigation would be conducted, and I wanted to make sure that happened before any prosecutorial decisions were made,” Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said. “We offered the grand jury the opportunity to see a full and contextual scope of the killing so that they could be well advised and that the citizens of this community could decide if we should move forward.”
