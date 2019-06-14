ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man in a wheelchair was robbed at gunpoint in South City overnight.
The victim told police he was on the sidewalk at Lafayette and Spring when the suspect approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his property around midnight.
After the 27-year-old man told the suspect he didn’t have any money, the suspect allegedly took his backpack and cell phone before leaving the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
