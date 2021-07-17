JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Detectives in North County are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in a motorized wheelchair late Friday night.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road near Cozens in Jennings when an unidentified man tried to cross the street. He was was hit by a car and the driver drove off, police said.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Limited details about the car involved in the hit-and-run has been released. Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
