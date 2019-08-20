ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has pleaded guilty to a May 2018 armed carjacking in north St. Louis County, officials said.
Court documents said Antonio Ball, 21, approached a victim in a rental vehicle that was parked at the Elite Market on North Broadway. Ball pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the car keys.
Ball and two other males jumped into the vehicle and drove off, officials said.
Ball pleaded guilty on August 20, 2019 for the May 2018 carjacking and for one count of producing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.
His sentencing date has been set to November 20, 2019.
