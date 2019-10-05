St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot just outside of a park in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police said a man in his 40s was found shot near Fair and Kossuth, at the border of the Fairgrounds and O'Fallon neighborhoods. The shooting happened just outside the Fairground Park limit.
Police said the victim was found around 9:45 p.m. He was conscious and breathing.
No additional information was released.
