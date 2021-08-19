ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged over a year after a man’s burned body was found.

Antirrill Johnson’s body was found in the 5900 block of Emma the morning of June 28, 2020. Homicide and Bomb and Arson were called to the scene to investigate.

On Aug. 19, 2021, police announced that at-large warrants for murder first, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse had been filed against Brandon Taylor in the case. At the time of the announcement, authorities said Taylor, 34, was in federal custody on unrelated charges.

A mug shot of Taylor was not immediately available.