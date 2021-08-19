ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged over a year after a man’s burned body was found.

Antirrill Johnson’s body was found in the 5900 block of Emma the morning of June 28, 2020. Homicide and Bomb and Arson were called to the scene to investigate.

On Aug. 19, 2021, police announced that at-large warrants for murder first, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse had been filed against Brandon Taylor in the case. At the time of the announcement, authorities said Taylor, 34, was in federal custody on unrelated charges. A mug shot of Taylor was not immediately available.

Investigators said Taylor shot Johnson multiple times and then put him inside his vehicle and drove him to the 5900 block of Emma Avenue, where he set the body on fire. Authorities said surveillance video from Emma Avenue showed a car that was registered to Taylor. Blood was found at the scene and in Taylor’s car that matched Johnson, according to the Probable Cause Statement.