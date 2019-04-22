ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested following a foot chase in north St. Louis Monday.
Just before noon, officers were engaged in a foot chase in the area of Shreve and Lee. One suspect was taken into custody following the chase, according to police.
No officers were injured during the chase but police said EMS crews were on the way.
No other information has been released.
