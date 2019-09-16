ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was critically injured during an early morning shooting in north St. Louis County.
Around 2:15 a.m. Monday a woman was found shot inside a home in the 400 block of Thrift Avenue. Police said she was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment and later listed in critical condition.
A man was taken into custody at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, the Riverview Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to lead the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
