ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A shooting led to an overnight standoff in west St. Louis County, according to St. Louis County Dispatch.
Officials told News 4 there was a shooting inside a home in the 700 block of Arblay in Manchester around midnight. Police said several people were inside the home when the male suspect shot a person in the leg.
The shooting victim is expected to recover, according to police.
After the shooting, three people reportedly ran from the home. Police said they are currently questioning those individuals.
News 4’s Justin Andrews was at the scene around 5 a.m. and said officers were talking to the suspect over a loudspeaker. Around that same time police confirmed to News 4 one person was in custody and the standoff had ended.
Manchester police said they didn't know the ages of all the people involved but described them as adults.
According to police, the suspect and shooting victim knew one another.
News 4 is working to gather additional details regarding the situation and will update this story as information is released.
