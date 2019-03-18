ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after an overnight crash in north St. Louis.
Police told News 4 a driver took off after a collision at Hall and Adelaide around 1 a.m. Monday. A short time later, crews noticed a truck that matched the description of the vehicle that left the earlier crash scene had crashed a few blocks away.
When officers tried to talk to the driver of the truck, he ran but was eventually taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
