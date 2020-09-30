ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody after shooting someone and leading police on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 39-year-old man was walking in the area of Grand Blvd. and Bates St. around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday when two men approached him at gunpoint.
The two men demanded the 39-year-old's property. One of them men then shot the victim in the shoulder and foot after taking his belongings.
The two suspects then left the area in a silver or gray sedan.
A police pursuit then ended in University City and at least one person was taken into custody.
