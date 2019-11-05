LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to custody after leading Illinois State Police on a tri-county chase Monday early morning.
Police said Christopher McCartney, 35, was driving recklessly in Montgomery County around 1:40 p.m. Monday when deputies attempted to stop him. He refused to stop and ended up leading police on a chase through Montgomery, Macoupn and eventually Bond County.
Bond County officers placed spiked strips in Greenville and McCartney's vehicle was eventually disabled on Illinois 140 just east of Greenville.
McCartney was then taken into custody.
