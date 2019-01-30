ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody in relation to multiple burglaries in the Fox Park and Tower Grove East neighborhoods.
Andre Farrar, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary two counts of theft of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of second-degree property damage.
According to police, Farrar is a suspect in burglaries where multiple guns were stolen. One of the stolen guns was reportedly found on the suspect during his arrest.
No other information has been released.
