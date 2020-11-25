BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Deputies in Belleville are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead Monday night.
Police arrived to the Carlyle Food Mart on Carlyle Avenue around 8 p.m. where they found 23-year-old Hassan H. Sampon, of Belleville, shot in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital in Shiloh where he later died.
Devan Hill, 23, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting.
Investigators said Sampson was with two people at the food mart when they approached Hill in the parking lot. During the encounter, Hill fired a gunshot that struck and killed Sampson. Hill told police he had to defend himself against the three because of past history.
Hill's bond is set at $30,000 and is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
