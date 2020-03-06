FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police were on the scene of an attempted carjacking outside of a Jefferson County convenience store Friday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a man tried to carjack a vehicle behind The Bluffs convenience store at 513 Saline.
A female passenger in the vehicle struggled with the man as he drove the car away.
The vehicle didn't get far when the man jumped out and ran.
The woman suffered a minor injury from the struggle with the suspect.
Thanks to help from the St. Louis County K-9 Unit, the suspect was taken into custody.
