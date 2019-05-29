HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody accused of intentionally setting fire at an apartment building in Hazelwood overnight.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday, firefighters were called to the Knollwood Apartments, near Interstate 270 and Dunn Road. Authorities told News 4 there was extensive damage to two apartment units at the location.
A fire official said the fire started in a barbecue pit.
Bomb and arson investigators were on the scene during the early morning hours.
No other information has been released about the fire or the man in custody.
