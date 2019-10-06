ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A 35-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest late Saturday night in North City.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Fair just before 10 p.m. The 35-year-old victim was in critical condition when he was transported to an area hospital.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.