ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An early morning shooting left a man critically wounded Saturday.
The shooting happened past 6:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lindell near the CVS Pharmacy. Police said the man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital for treatment. One person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
